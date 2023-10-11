Super League Grand Final ticket sale latest as Wigan Warriors go up against Catalans Dragons

SATURDAY night’s historic Betfred Super League Grand Final between Wigan Warriors and Catalans Dragons is proving a big attraction.

The Dragons’ second appearance at Old Trafford, following their Grand Final defeat by St Helens in 2021, will be a repeat of their first ever Super League fixture in February 2006, against Wigan in Perpignan.

And ticket sales have surged past the 45,177 attendance for the 2021 Grand Final, with a crowd well in excess of 50,000 already guaranteed.

Five planes have been chartered and filled by the Dragons, who will have more than 1,000 of their famously passionate sang et or supporters in Manchester on Saturday night – and thousands more cheering at home, after the French Federation cancelled the domestic programme for the weekend to allow treizistes to focus on the Catalans’ bid for a first Super League title, and Sunday’s Betfred Championship Grand Final in Toulouse.

But les Dracs may also need some neutral support to match the huge following from Wigan who have snapped up tickets for the Warriors’ first Grand Final appearance at Old Trafford since 2018.

The Dragons have today returned a small number of premium tickets in the South Stand, which have therefore gone back on sale at Betfred Super League Grand Final – with a limited number of tickets behind the posts in the East Stand also available.

Rugby League maintains its commitment to social responsibility and inclusion with more than 1,000 disadvantaged children in attendance through the StreetGames initiative, and a Blue Light Discount for workers in the emergency services, the NHS and the social care sector, as well as Tickets for Troops for the Armed Forces.

It’s also a big night for Community Rugby League, with more than 5,000 players and supporters of junior teams securing seats in the Community Stand offer introduced in 2022 with the support of Super League partners Northern Super League | Northern – an initiative looking to further inspire the future superstars of the sport.

Reverend and the Makers will be playing a pre-match set from 540pm and again at half-time – and the atmosphere will start building outside Old Trafford with a Fan Zone located in the N1 car park outside the North Stand featuring live music, food and drink stalls and the chance to have photos taken with the Betfred Super League trophy.

Saturday’s game, the 26th Super League Grand Final and the 25th at Old Trafford, is the first of three Grand Finals in the space of 24 hours, followed on Sunday by the Betfred Championship Grand Final between Toulouse Olympique and London Broncos in France, and at 5:30pm the Betfred Wheelchair Grand Final at the National Basketball Centre in Manchester.

