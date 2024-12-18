Castleford Tigers forward leaves Super League club

CASTLEFORD TIGERS forward Kieran Hudson has left the Super League club, League Express can exclusively reveal.

Hudson only rejoined the club last month from Super League rivals Leeds Rhinos, but now he has made the move to Championship side, York Knights for 2025.

The former Whitehaven prop failed to make a first-team appearance during his time at Castleford prior, with a serious injury ruling him out for the entirety of the 2022 season.

Hudson made the switch to Leeds for 2024, but he was used mainly in the reserves competition where he made seven appearances.

He also got the opportunity to feature on dual registration at Championship side Halifax Panthers, where he played once in defeat to Bradford.

The 24-year-old will now link up with Mark Applegarth at York.

