John Bateman signs for new club following Wests Tigers release

WESTS TIGERS have released John Bateman halfway through his four-year deal with the Concord club.

Bateman’s future has been one well documented in recent weeks and months after spending the latter half of the 2024 season on loan at Super League side Warrington Wolves.

It has been clear throughout that the back-rower would leave Wests following a high-profile fallout with head coach Benji Marshall – and now the Tigers have released him.

“On behalf of everyone at the club I want to thank John and wish him all the very best with his future,” Tigers CEO Shane Richardson said.

As a result, Bateman has now signed for the North Queensland Cowboys on a two-year deal.

The 31-year-old has played 285 top-flight games across Australia and England, 34 for the Canberra Raiders and another 32 for the Tigers.

“We have been in the market for an experienced forward with the ability to play either in the middle or on an edge,” Cowboys General Manager of Football Micheal Luck said.

“John bases his game around defensive intent and willingness to compete in every situation – a couple of areas we’ve made no secret we want to improve significantly on in 2025.

“Along with what he does on the field, we also believe he will be a valuable mentor for our younger forwards in Heilum Luki, Jeremiah Nanai and Griffin Neame.”

