Ian Watson explains why Huddersfield Giants underperformed in Super League 2023

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have been one of the most disappointing sides to take to the Super League fields in 2023.

After reaching the top four and the Challenge Cup Final in 2022, most people predicted the Giants to be challenging for silverware once more this season.

However, Huddersfield fell down the Super League table, with Ian Watson’s men finishing way outside the play-offs.

In terms of why things went so awry for the Giants, Watson couldn’t put his finger on one thing but insisted that the West Yorkshire side had been in a number of close battles that could have gone either way.

“There are loads of facts, but the nuts and bolts of it we have lost games, we haven’t been good enough in those contests,” Watson said.

“Look at some of our games, there are maybe six or seven where we have lost games really closely. Last year we won those games and we turned those into wins

“If you win those ones, even half of them, you are easily sat in the top six and if you win them all and you are sat in the top three.

“Overall, we haven’t been good enough and that’s it.”

