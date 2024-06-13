England’s two-match Test Series with Samoa confirmed as venues, kick-off times and prices revealed

England will face Samoa this autumn in a two-match Test series sponsored by ABK Beer – at The Brick Community Stadium, Wigan, on Sunday 27 October and at AMT Headingley Rugby Stadium, Leeds, on Saturday 2 November.

Tickets are on sale now for the two matches, which will also be televised by BBC Sport domestically and on SuperLeague+ overseas.

The two-match Test series, Samoa’s first in England, offers Head Coach Shaun Wane and his team an opportunity to avenge the bitter disappointment of their World Cup Semi Final defeat in November 2022.

England Head Coach Shaun Wane said: “This is the positive news we’ve been waiting for. We face a tough challenge in France this month and we’ll prepare for that in the knowledge that we’ll have another crack at Samoa at the end of the season. That’s three big games to give us a focus for the rest of the year.

“Everyone knows how devastated we were to lose that World Cup Semi Final. I know all the players will be as keen as me to take on Samoa again.

“And I think it will be the same with our supporters. They know Samoa will be a top team, with some of the best players in the NRL. But they also know we have an England team worthy of their support.

“Beating Tonga 3-0 last year was fantastic and it’s great that we’re going back to Headingley where we completed that series. And personally, I’m very pleased that we’re playing the first game at Wigan. We’ve got great memories of our World Cup Quarter Final against Papua New Guinea, so let’s hope we can fill the ground again.”

England have played three previous fixtures against Samoa, beating them 32-26 in Brisbane in 2014 and then demolishing them 60-6 at St James’ Park in Newcastle in the first game of the World Cup in 2022, before Stephen Crichton’s drop goal in Golden Point extra time inflicted a 27-26 defeat four weeks later.

ABK Test Series: England v Samoa:

Game 1: Sunday 27 October, The Brick Community Stadium, Wigan, KO 2.30pm

Game 2: Saturday 2 November, AMT Headingley Rugby Stadium, Leeds, KO 2.30pm

Tickets are available to buy now at rugby-league.com/tickets with prices starting per test match from £25 Adults and £12.50 Under 16s. If booking 10 tickets or more, save 20% with prices instead from £20 Adults and £10 Under 16s – available now via the Groups Sales team at groups@rlcommercial.co.uk or on 0844 856 1115.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast