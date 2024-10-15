Castleford Tigers forward makes move to Super League rivals

LEIGH LEOPARDS have confirmed the signing of Brad Martin from Castleford Tigers on a two-year contract.

Martin, 23, has made 40 appearances for the Tigers after making his Super League debut four years ago.

Leopards’ head of rugby Chris Chester said: “Brad is a prop or lock forward who has gained good experience at Castleford, and I’m delighted he is joining us for 2025.

“Brad is a good, all round, solid player and a good human being. He has a bright future at Leigh Leopards.”

Pontefract born, Martin came up through the ranks of Dewsbury Moor community club and spent four years in the Leeds Rhinos academy ranks.

He joined the Tigers in 2020 in a bid to earn first-team opportunities and made a late season debut against Hull KR. He went on to become a regular member of the first team squad and furthered his experience with dual registration spells at Midlands Hurricanes.

Martin played off the bench in Tigers’ 28-28 draw at Leigh in Round 10 and made his final Tigers’ appearance in Round 26 at St Helens.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast