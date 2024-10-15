Wigan Warriors appeal Luke Thompson ban

WIGAN WARRIORS have appealed the one-match penalty notice handed to forward Luke Thompson in the wake of the Super League Grand Final win over Hull KR.

Thompson played almost the full 80 minutes in Wigan’s 9-2 triumph over Rovers, with the former St Helens prop impressing for Matt Peet’s side throughout 2024.

However, the Disciplinary Match Review Panel slapped Thompson with a Grade B Dangerous Contact charge following the showpiece event at Old Trafford, with the Wigan man being given the higher end of the sanction.

Now, the Warriors will appeal the one-match penalty notice at an Operational Rules Tribunal tonight, with the hearing scheduled for 6.15pm.

If Thompson and Wigan’s appeal is unsuccessful, Thompson will miss out on England’s first game against Samoa in the autumn international series.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast