Castleford Tigers forward’s contract clause looks set to be triggered as veteran Liam Watts nearing extension for Super League 2025

CASTLEFORD TIGERS’ Liam Watts looks destined to stay on at The Jungle in 2025 with a contract clause set to be triggered.

Watts currently has a clause that will see his contract extend into next season if he plays a certain amount of games in a Castleford shirt.

With the forward’s tendency to be absent from the first-team line-up in recent years due to suspension and injury, it was uncertain whether or not Watts would hit the required amount of game time in 2025 for it to be triggered.

Watts’ disciplinary record has been well documented in the past with the four-match ban given to him back in February of this year his 11th ban in just two years.

However, the 34-year-old has become a key part of Craig Lingard’s squad this season with the Castleford boss praising Watts for his work so far.

“I don’t think he is far off that contract clause, should he continue how he has played then he will trigger that,” Lingard said.

“I think it would be a good deal based on his form, he has played really well when he has played.

“He has been great off the field too, he has been first class for me since I became head coach.”

