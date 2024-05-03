Castleford Tigers fullback Luke Hooley makes short-term loan move

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have signed Castleford Tigers fullback Luke Hooley on a two-week loan deal.

Hooley has recovered from a dislocated shoulder but hasn’t been able to force his way back into Craig Lingard’s thinking, with the signing of Tex Hoy pushing Hooley to second choice.

However, Rovers are in need of more outside backs given the lengthy injury list whilst Hull KR have bolstered James Ford’s squad with a number of dual-registration players.

