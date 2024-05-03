Ex-Castleford Tigers and Hull FC winger Bureta Faraimo finds new club

BURETA FARAIMO has returned to Doncaster for the remainder of the 2024 Betfred Championship season.

Faraimo was part of the 2023 promotion final winning squad, making a single appearance in his last stint with the Dons, but it was in the biggest game of the 2023 campaign.

The winger did have some clearance issues last term which prevented him from playing a more pivotal role on the field, but off the field his wealth of experience wasn’t unnoticed as the Dons secured promotion from Betfred League One.

Faraimo has played over 130 times across the NRL and Super League, exiting Castleford Tigers towards the back end of the 2024 Super League season.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast