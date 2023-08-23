Jordan Turner set for Castleford Tigers exit as new club confirmed

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have confirmed that Jordan Turner will be leaving the club at the end of the 2023 Super League campaign.

Turner began his career with the Salford Red Devils before representing, Hull FC, St Helens, Canberra Raiders, and Huddersfield Giants before making the move to the Tigers ahead of the 2021 season.

The 34-year-old’s first season at The Jungle was one to remember as Turner played a vital role in the club reaching the Challenge Cup final that year. Turner took Cas’ third-round tie against Hull KR to golden point by finishing a stunning team move after the buzzer in a fixture the Tigers were eventually victorious in after 99 minutes of play.

His influence would continue into the later rounds as in the semi-final against Warrington Wolves, he would go on to score an unforgettable hat-trick at Leigh Sports Village to seal Cas’ spot at Wembley.

Over his three seasons at Wheldon Road, Turner has represented the club on 45 occasions to date, scoring 20 times.

Talking to castlefordtigers.com about the news, Turner began by outlining that he has experienced some of the best moments of his career during his stint with the Tigers.

“2021 wasn’t just one of my favourite years of my career but one of my favourite years of my life. Before coming here, I wasn’t quite sure what I was doing then going on to have the year we had with the Challenge Cup final will always be special to me.

“The last two years have been a bit up and down for me really, but I think Castleford will always be a club that I am fond of and I’ll always want the club to do well. I want to wish everyone involved the best for the future.”

Turner first linked up with Cas on a one-year deal but his exploits during his first season, where he scored 17 tries, earned him a longer stay at Wheldon Road.

“I came here on a one-year deal initially expecting to just come and make the team a bit stronger if I could, but I ended up being a pivotal player. That would probably be the highlight for me from going from a place where people were righting me off to having that year as a whole was special.

“The Cas fans are some of the most passionate in Super League and they have always been good to me. I hope the club goes on to good things for those fans because I know it means everything to them for Cas to do well.

“I’ll always be grateful to those fans and my time here.”

Turner returned from injury to start in Castleford’s recent victory over Wakefield and he added that he is determined to finish his Tigers career as strongly as he can.

“I went from being out with an injury not knowing if I’d play again this year to coming straight back into the team for the Wakefield game. My aim for these last five games is to give my all and help the club finish as strong as we can this season.”

Turner’s next move will be a nostalgic one as he will join his hometown club Oldham RLFC where he will take on the role of player-coach.

“I have played a lot of games in my career, so my next move had to be something that meant something to me. I never thought I’d have the opportunity to play at Oldham, but I’m pleased to be able to jump on board. I was born 500 metres from Boundary Park and grew up around the corner so it will be a surreal experience for me.”