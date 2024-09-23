Castleford Tigers give update on George Lawler following seizure earlier in the year

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have provided an update on George Lawler following his seizure earlier in the year.

Initial scans suggested a small bleed on the brain, however, subsequent detailed scans and specialist neurosurgical and neurology reviews have confirmed that there was no bleed or brain injury present.

Lawler is now on medication to prevent future seizures and has already returned to play, fully fit and healthy.

Dr. Nick Raynor, Head of Medical Services at the Tigers, said: “We are pleased with George’s recovery and the thorough evaluations that have ruled out any serious injury. George is in excellent health and has successfully returned to play. We are confident in his ability to continue contributing to the team without any further concerns.”

“We appreciate the support and well-wishes from our fans during this time and are thrilled to see George back in action.”

