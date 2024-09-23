Rhyse Martin gives parting message to Leeds Rhinos fans following Super League play-off exit

By STEPHEN IBBETSON

RHYSE MARTIN’S Leeds career came to a disappointing end at the ground where his next chapter starts as a Hull KR player.

The Rhinos were beaten 26-16 at Craven Park on Friday, ending their chances of making the Super League play-offs in the final round.

Martin scored the opening try of the match but Leeds slipped from being level at 10-10 at half-time to losing 26-16.

“I felt like we worked hard. We did a lot of things right, under pressure in the first half,” said Martin.

“A few moments cost us points but overall we were starting to get a bit of control in the game, but we came in the second half and couldn’t compete our sets.

“They were good, they were kicking us into corners pinning is down there and we couldn’t get out.

“It’s a disappointing result. It’s the story of our season, I guess.”

Martin spent five and a half years with Leeds, playing in their Challenge Cup triumph over Salford at Wembley in 2020 and a Grand Final defeat to St Helens two years later.

“I was always hopeful that we’d get through to next week, but I just wanted to enjoy it if it was my last week at Leeds and remember the good times,” added the Papua New Guinea international.

“We haven’t been very easy to support at times over the last couple of years but we need (the fans). I want to say thank you to everyone who showed me love while I was at the club.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast