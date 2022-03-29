Tony Smith questions Daryl Powell’s criticism of Warrington Wolves side

Hull KR boss Tony Smith has questioned the criticism his old Warrington Wolves side are getting from their new head coach Daryl Powell following a bad run of form.

The Wolves travel to Sewell Group Craven Park this Friday on a run of four straight defeats in all competitions, having lost at home to Wakefield Trinity twice in the past fortnight in Super League and then the Challenge Cup.

Powell started his reign with three straight wins but has cut a frustrated figure following the past two matches.

He has accused his side of a “lack of composure” and getting “rattled” too easily, and said there is more work to do with the squad than he originally thought before taking charge.

However Smith, who coached Warrington to three Challenge Cup crowns and three Grand Final appearances in a nine-year spell as head coach between 2009 and 2017, believes some of the criticism has been unfair.

“They’re a dangerous team (although) they’re a bit wounded at the moment in terms of their form,” said Smith.

“I know the coach has been critical of Warrington at the moment but jeez, I haven’t seen boys run as hard as they are running at the moment for a long time. They are tackling as hard too. They’re having a real dig in many respects.

“Every team goes through of getting on a run, being the form and everybody is talking about them, then at the other end of it going a few games with losses.

“The last two games they’ve played have been against a very enthusiastic Wakefield. When you look at the quality of the match, it was pretty good.

“I thought Warrington threw a hell of a lot at Wakey and Wakey were very good to keep them to 12 points (in the cup).

“As much as it’s a couple of defeats for Warrington, there shouldn’t be any shame in it either.”