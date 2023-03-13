The next three live Channel 4 Super League games

CHANNEL 4’s Super League coverage has been a big hit with viewers since the broadcaster signed a two-year deal ahead of the 2022 season.
The broadcaster had ten live games last year and will have the same in 2023, with two games already done and dusted following Hull KR’s win over Wigan Warriors and St Helens’ triumph against Castleford Tigers.
Of course, Channel 4 also showed Saints’ incredible World Club Challenge success against the Penrith Panthers with an average audience of 226,000 tuning in for that game.
Going forward, which three Super League games have been confirmed to be on Channel 4 and which still need to be announced?
Saturday 25th March
Super League Round 6 (Match 3 of 10)
Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons – 1.00pm
Saturday 1st April
Super League Round 7 (Match 4 of 10)
Warrington Wolves v Hull FC – 1.00pm
Saturday 13th May
Super League Round 12 (Match 5 of 10)
St Helens v Salford Red Devils – 1.00pm
June
Super League (Match 6 of 10)
Date and Match to be Confirmed
July
Super League (Match 7 of 10)
Date and Match to be Confirmed
August
Super League (Match 8 of 10)
Date and Match to be Confirmed
Saturday 30th September
Super League Play Off (Match 9 of 10)
(3rd v 6th) or (4th v 5th) – 1:00pm
Saturday 7th October
Super League Play Off (Match 10 of 10)
(1st v Highest) or (2nd v Lowest) – 1:00pm