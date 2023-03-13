The next three live Channel 4 Super League games

CHANNEL 4’s Super League coverage has been a big hit with viewers since the broadcaster signed a two-year deal ahead of the 2022 season.

The broadcaster had ten live games last year and will have the same in 2023, with two games already done and dusted following Hull KR’s win over Wigan Warriors and St Helens’ triumph against Castleford Tigers.

Of course, Channel 4 also showed Saints’ incredible World Club Challenge success against the Penrith Panthers with an average audience of 226,000 tuning in for that game.

Going forward, which three Super League games have been confirmed to be on Channel 4 and which still need to be announced?

Saturday 25th March

Super League Round 6 (Match 3 of 10)

Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons – 1.00pm

​Saturday 1st April

Super League Round 7 (Match 4 of 10)

Warrington Wolves v Hull FC – 1.00pm

​Saturday 13th May

Super League Round 12 (Match 5 of 10)

St Helens v Salford Red Devils – 1.00pm

​June

Super League (Match 6 of 10)

Date and Match to be Confirmed

​July

Super League (Match 7 of 10)

Date and Match to be Confirmed

​August

Super League (Match 8 of 10)

Date and Match to be Confirmed

​Saturday 30th September

Super League Play Off (Match 9 of 10)

(3rd v 6th) or (4th v 5th) – 1:00pm

​Saturday 7th October

Super League Play Off (Match 10 of 10)

(1st v Highest) or (2nd v Lowest) – 1:00pm