Castleford Tigers hit by another FOUR injuries as Craig Lingard delivers more bad news

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have been hit by another four injuries as head coach Craig Lingard has delivered more bad news on the injury front for the West Yorkshire club.

With Sam Wood ruled out for the entire Super League season following England’s win over France last weekend, Lingard also revealed that another four players have dropped out of the 21-man squad for this week’s clash against St Helens.

One of those to miss out is the Papua New Guinea international Sylvester Namo, who has impressed in recent weeks.

“Josh Hodson got injured in the reserves game, it’s not an ideal time to lose two of our centres so we will have to shuffle around a little bit,” Lingard said.

“Alex Mellor will drop into the centres, he’s been outstanding in the back-row. It’s not ideal losing Woody (Sam Wood) and Josh Hodson and having to shuffle around them.

“Nixon Putt has injured his quad again, we are not too sure on the length of that. Sam Hall injured his shoulder in the game against Hull KR and he will be out for weeks.

“Sylvester Namo has picked up an injury knock in training and will be out for a couple of weeks. We’ve not rested anyone, that’s our 21 fit players.

“Macca has been out three weeks post-op. We are just waiting, he has got to go back and assess the infection in the bone to see what the damage is there.

“He is waiting the all clear to do some weight bearing exercises on that. It’s an open ended one and we don’t know how bad the situation is.”

