Castleford Tigers identify back-rower for new signing as Danny McGuire closes in on first Super League recruit

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have identified back-rower Jeremiah Simbiken as a target to bring to the Super League club as Danny McGuire closes in on his first recruit, League Express understands.

Simbiken, 24, is currently contracted with NRL side, Dolphins, for 2025, but he has yet to register a single first-grade appearance for the new franchise.

His performances for PNG in their recent Pacific Cup competition, however, has alerted Castleford to his availability.

A Papua New Guinea native, the back-rower moved to Canberra when he was 11 years of age, spending time in the Raiders’ junior system but had limited opportunity in the New South Wales Cup competition because of the Covid-19 pandemic and contemplated walking away from the game.

However, in 2022, Simbiken earned a three-year development contract with the Dolphins, playing his rugby league side with their feeder side Redcliffe.

Now, the 6 ft 1, 15 stone back-rower is being hunted by the Tigers to bolster a Castleford pack that has lost the likes of Elie El-Zakhem, Nixon Putt and Daniel Hindmarsh.

Simbiken would be McGuire’s first signing as head coach following the arrival of Zac Cini, Daejarn Asi, Judah Rimbu and Kieran Hudson.

