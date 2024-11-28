Leeds Rhinos announce captains for 2025 Super League season

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Brad Arthur has announced that Cameron Smith and Ash Handley will be co-captains of the side this season and will share responsibility for leading the side.

England international Handley, 28, was vice-captain to Smith, 26, last season but the pair will now share duties between them for the 2025 season.

Commenting on the decision, which was revealed to the playing squad this morning, Arthur said: “Cam and Ash will have equal responsibility and will share the role. Both of them can focus on their own games and lean on each other. We will have a leader in the backs and the forwards, whether that is in games or in training. They are two people who take so much pride in our history and heritage and being home grown players is important. We all trust and respect them and that is vital when you are picking captains. They will lead by example and drive the standards we have set as group for this season.”

Cameron Smith commented: “I am over the moon to be sharing this role with Ash. We have come through the journey together, side by side, we have got a really exciting squad and I am looking forward to a successful year with the team.”

Handley added: “I am honoured to be named co-captain and very proud. We have got a massive year ahead of us. It is about what we do going forward and we want to get this club where it belongs to be. Everyone in the group has bought into that, both on and off the field, and they know what is expected of them. The standard of training in the first two weeks has been impressive.

“Myself and Cam can support each other which will hopefully bring the best out of us in our performances as well. Brad has been really clear what he wants from us, but it is not just about us two, there is expectations on every single member of the squad and we will all take things forward in our own way.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast