Castleford Tigers in talks to release Jacob Miller from Super League contract

CASTLEFORD TIGERS are in talks to release Jacob Miller from his contract with the Super League club, League Express can exclusively confirm.

The veteran halfback still has a year left to run on his three-year Castleford deal that he signed ahead of the 2022 season, but the 32-year-old is contemplating retiring from full-time rugby league due to niggling injuries.

At times during the 2024 Super League season, Miller has suffered leg issues which have seen him suffer with inconsistency.

And, following the signing of Parramatta Eels halfback Daejarn Asi and the likelihood of PNG star Judah Rimbu – as per Rugby League Live – making the move, the Tigers will be well-equipped in the halfback roles for 2025.

It would also enable Castleford and head coach Craig Lingard to look overseas for another quota player, with Elie El-Zakhem and Nixon Putt also set to leave The Jungle.

