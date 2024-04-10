Castleford Tigers’ injury list hits 15 as Craig Lingard hits the loan and transfer market

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have hit 15 injuries as head coach Craig Lingard turns to the loan and transfer market in a bid to bolster his squad.

With the Tigers set to go up against the Wigan Warriors on Sunday afternoon, Lingard is down to the bare bones in terms of choices for his 17-man squad.

The likes of Jason Qareqare, Charbel Tasipale, Nixon Putt and Luke Hooley are all on the sidelines whilst Castleford were hit further when Paul McShane withdrew from the Tigers’ squad ahead of the win over Salford Red Devils and Liam Watts, Joe Westerman and Josh Simm all left the field early with injuries.

Watts will miss this weekend’s Challenge Cup quarter-final clash with Wigan after failing his Head Injury Assessment with the former Hull FC forward undergoing the concussion protocols before returning.

Meanwhile, Simm has dislocated his shoulder and has been sent for scans, League Express understands, with the ex-St Helens man set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

McShane has also been sent for a scan to determine the extent of his hamstring injury with Lingard expecting the Tigers’ captain to be out for a number of weeks.

Westerman, however, is in the frame to play against the Warriors this weekend despite injuring his calf.

Castleford’s 15-man injury list:

Jason Qareqare

Charbel Tasipale

Nixon Putt

Luke Hooley

Josh Simm

Liam Watts

Paul McShane

Joe Westerman

Rowan Milnes

Will Tate

Albert Vete

Fletcher Rooney

Muizz Mustapha

George Griffin

George Lawler

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.