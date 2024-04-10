London Broncos set to return to Twickenham Stoop for Super League clash

FOR the first time since 17 August 2013, the London Broncos are making a return to Twickenham Stoop to take on St Helens in Super League.

The fixture will take place on Sunday 16 June with a 3pm kick-off.

Speaking on the return to the Stoop, the Broncos Head of Commercial, Mark Kemp, said: “The club are delighted to announce the venue for the Super League Home fixture against St. Helens on June 16th, 2024.

“After looking at a number of options for this fixture, it soon became apparent the answer was almost staring us in the face. As we returned to the Super League for the 2024 season, we looked to make a conscious nod to the past with the return of the simple black kit from the 93/94 season and the striking quarter kit from the 1996 first summer season.

“We are excited and looking forward to welcoming you all to the Twickenham Stoop on what will be a great occasion as we return to a venue that hosted one of the clubs most successful periods and we look to re-engage with some of those lost supporters from within the area now that we are back in Super League.

“St Helens, as always, will travel in force and the temptation to visit one of London’s premier rugby grounds will definitely swell their numbers making it ever more important to get Broncos fans current, old, and new along to the game to make as much London noise as possible and help the team to overcome one of the Super Leagues big hitters in what will be a great occasion for the club and all rugby league supporters.

“There will be all the normal facilities that we enjoy at AFC Wimbledon plus the added advantage of extra hospitality boxes and lounges on offer, all of which we will be release details of in the coming weeks building up to the game.

“Let’s make this a big day to remember, it would make the perfect Father’s Day outing with family entertainment, great rugby and plenty of good food and beer for all to enjoy- we look forward to welcoming you all and seeing you there!”

