Leigh Leopards handed major boost for Challenge Cup clash against Hull KR

LEIGH LEOPARDS have been handed a major boost for their Challenge Cup quarter-final clash against Hull KR on Saturday afternoon with the return of Tom Amone.

Amone has been out with a month with a foot injury, but Leigh head coach Adrian Lam has revealed that the powerful Tongan is in contention to return earlier than expected.

“There are a couple of niggly injuries from last week but it’s mostly positive. Tom Amone comes back in consideration. We will give him right until kick-off to be selected,” Lam said.

“The other players are starting to run which is better signs ahead for the next couple of weeks. We will make the decision on Tom on Friday.

“It’s good to see him back around the players now the rehab has done. He is one of many to come back in the next four weeks so we are excited about that.

“We had a rescan that showed it was an old fracture that was still there. There was some damage there with ligament issue but that was the positive news. Instead of being eight weeks it was half of that.”

