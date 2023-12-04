Castleford Tigers line up pre-season friendly against Super League opposition

CASTLEFORD TIGERS will begin their pre-season schedule away at Keighley Cougars for Jake Webster’s testimonial on Sunday 14 January.

However, League Express understands that the Tigers will also come up against Huddersfield Giants as preparations continue for new head coach Craig Lingard to get to grips with his new-look Castleford squad.

A potential pre-season fixture against London Broncos is also in the pipeline, though that has not yet been confirmed.

Lingard appears determined to rectify the issues faced in last year’s pre-season when the Tigers had just one pre-season friendly before the start of the 2023 Super League season whilst head coach Lee Radford was away on Samoa duty following the Rugby League World Cup.

Castleford’s turnover in players and staff has been huge in this off-season with the likes of Nixon Putt, Sam Wood, Rowan Milnes, Sylvester Namo and Elie El-Zakhem coming through the doors at The Jungle, with Lingard himself being appointed to the number one role and former Hull KR assistant Danny McGuire joining him as his right-hand man.

