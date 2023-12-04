RFL dismisses claim about potential strike of 100 part-time rugby league officials over lack of pay rise since 2015

THE RFL has dismissed the claim about a potential strike of 100 part-time rugby league officials over a reported number of grievances, with one of those a lack of a pay rise since 2015.

The issue was raised by Bradford Bulls journalist The Game Caller on social media site X, who posted: “Worrying developments are emerging that the RFL part-time officials which total around 100 are in talks to strike and disrupt the start of the new Rugby League season with industrial action over a number of grievances with the RFL including no pay rise since 2015. Worrying.

“Looking at the weekly referee appointments you need 18 for the Super League fixtures, 28 for the Championship and 24 for League One. These are appointments every weekend that’s not including reserve grade, academy and scholarship games. A strike would disrupt Super League.”

However, after being approached by League Express, the RFL has dismissed this speculation as just rumours with nothing in it as officials get ready for the 2024 season.

There were just nine full-time officials in the 2023 Super League season with James Vella added to the list of eight ahead of last year.

Of course, the number of part-time officials is a lot greater with touch judges, in-goal touch judges and reserve referees needed for each game in all three professional divisions.

