Winding-up hearing against Halifax Panthers adjourned

THE winding-up hearing against Halifax Panthers has been adjourned until next month.

The hearing took place in London yesterday and is the second winding-up order the club has faced this year. It will now be heard on January 29, according to the Halifax Courier.

A HMRC spokesperson told the Halifax Courier: “We take a supportive approach to dealing with customers who have tax debts and only file winding-up petitions once we’ve exhausted all other options, in order to protect taxpayers’ money.”

Halifax chief executive Damian Clayton previously revealed just what the West Yorkshire club has been doing since September to alleviate any financial concerns.

“Since September, we’ve taken decisive steps to secure the club’s future,” Clayton told League Express.

“Key initiatives include strengthening relationships with existing sponsors, actively pursuing new sponsorship opportunities, and leveraging our Business Club to engage local businesses.

“We’re also enhancing matchday experiences and exploring additional revenue streams through memberships and merchandise.

“Importantly, we’ve recently secured a six-year partnership with a major commercial partner, along with several three-year deals.

“These long-term commitments not only add credibility to our operations but also instil confidence among other potential partners and our supporters.

“Quite rightly, some were nervous about investing in season tickets and the club’s future earlier this year. However, these new partnerships reflect a shared vision and a belief in our direction, which we hope reassures others to stand with us as we move forward.

“Building a sustainable financial model remains our top priority, and we’re already seeing encouraging progress, thanks to the unwavering support of our fans and stakeholders.”

