Castleford Tigers-linked centre Kayal Iro breaks silence on potential Super League move

THERE was a time during the 2023 Super League season when Castleford Tigers were linked heavily with Cronulla Sharks centre Kayal Iro.

Son of former Leeds Rhinos, St Helens and Wigan Warriors stalwart, Tony Iro, Kayal instead chose to stay and fight for a place in the Sharks’ NRL squad.

That ultimately proved to be successful, with the 24-year-old registering eight appearances for Cronulla in the NRL in 2024, including every minute of the Sharks’ seven-match winning run.

Now, with Iro out of contract at the end of the season, the centre has spoken out on his future.

“There’s always that thought there (of moving to Super Leagiue, but at the same time, I wanted to stay at this club, and obviously, I want to be there,” Iro told Zero Tackle.

“I’m a determined person, so when I want something, I want to put my best foot forward to get there. I’m just happy to be here now.

“That’s my goal (to remain at the Sharks), but footy’s a funny thing sometimes, so you don’t really know when the opportunity comes or what happens.”

