St Helens to have a new interim captain following injuries to Jonny Lomax and Morgan Knowles

ST HELENS will have a new captain for this weekend’s Super League clash against Catalans Dragons, head coach Paul Wellens has confirmed.

With Jonny Lomax out for the next four weeks with a fractured hand and Morgan Knowles still on the sidelines, vice-captain Jack Welsby will take over the skipper’s armband for Super League Round 12.

Welsby does, of course, have experience at being a captain, steering England to a Test Series victory over Tonga towards the back end of last year following an injury to George Williams.

Now the 23-year-old will lead out Saints for the first time against Catalans.

“Jack will captain the team for first time at the weekend which is great for him,” Wellens said.

“Not many people captain their country before their club but that’s been the case for Jack.

“It’s obviously a very important thing for him and a special honour to captain a club. He will get that opportunity at the weekend.”

