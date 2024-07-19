Sam Tomkins returns to rugby league to play with Catalans Dragons

SAM TOMKINS has come out of retirement to play for Catalans Dragons.

Having progressed through the Wigan Youth Development System, Sam Tomkins won three Super League Grand Finals, two Challenge Cup Finals and two League Leaders Trophies with the Cherry and Whites. Named Super League Young Player of the Year award twice in 2009 and 2010, he then featured in five successive Super League Dream Team’s and was the 2012 Man of Steel. Tomkins scored 158 tries in 186 games for Wigan.

He left his hometown club to join the NRL and the New Zealand Warriors in 2014, scoring 14 tries in 37 NRL games before returning to Wigan after two seasons Down Under.

He joined the Dragons in 2019. Named in the 2021 Dream Team, he has also been named Man of Steel and won the League Leaders Shield with the club. He scored 33 tries and 418 points in 104 games with the Dragons in 5 seasons in Perpignan.

In 16 professional seasons, he made 274 Super League appearances, scoring 160 tries and 1169 points.

