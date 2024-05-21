St Helens trio suffer devastating injury blows as Paul Wellens gives prognosis

ST HELENS head coach Paul Wellens has revealed a devastating triple blow for the Merseyside club on the injury front.

“Jake Wingfield has gone in for another shoulder repair which will be a 16-week lay-off. It’s hugely disappointing for Jake but what I do know about him is he is a resilient lad,” Wellens said.

“He has had to because he has had huge setbacks already in his career. He is certainly up for the challenge of tackling this head on.”

Wellens also gave bad news on Matt Whitley and Morgan Knowles.

“Matt Whitley is another surgical case. He will be out for 12 weeks having had a shoulder operation. That’s another big blow.

“Morgan Knowles has today undergone groin surgery which has been an ongoing issue. That will be a five or six week lay-off for Morgan.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast