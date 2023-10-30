Ex-Castleford Tigers and Featherstone Rovers forward Daniel Smith finds new club

FORMER Castleford Tigers and Featherstone Rovers forward Daniel Smith has found a new club.

Smith was one of 17 players let go by Rovers at the end of the 2023 Championship season, but he won’t be moving far having signed a deal with Bradford Bulls.

Smith, 30, is a graduate of the Leeds Rhinos Academy system and has since enjoyed spells in Super League with Wakefield Trinity, Huddersfield Giants and Castleford Tigers most recently.

The Pontefract-born forward this year made a mid-season move to Featherstone Rovers, where he made 18 appearances, scoring twice to help James Ford’s side win the League Leaders’ Shield.

“I am delighted to get the deal across the line, the club contacted me last week and it has all happened really quick, so I am really happy and excited to get stuck into training and try to get Bradford back into Super League,” said Smith.

“When I spoke to Freddy [Eamon O’Carroll] and Jason [Hirst], they sold the club really well with the things they want to put in place to succeed next year.

“The playing squad is very good and I thought they were the best team I played against last season and with the history of the club, it is one of the biggest clubs in England so I am really happy to be a part of it and I can’t wait.

“I know a few of the lads and have played against them quite a bit, I played Amateur Rugby with Ben Blackmore, Tom Holmes and Joe Arundel live around the corner so I am excited to be back playing with them.

“I am 30 now, having played in Super League for 10 years I have experience so hopefully I can help the younger lads and push the standards to get the best out of everyone.”

