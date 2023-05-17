Challenge Cup refereeing appointments with Chris Kendall getting marquee tie

THE Challenge Cup is upon this weekend with a number of mouthwatering ties set to take place!

The action begins on Friday night when Halifax Panthers host St Helens at The Shay with Aaron Moore taking charge before Ben Thaler is at Belle Vue to officiate Wakefield Trinity’s home tie with Leigh Leopards.

Also on Friday night, Hull KR will take on the Batley Bulldogs as Tom Grant is the man-in-the-middle with Chris Kendall taking charge of Leeds Rhinos’ clash with Wigan Warriors on Saturday afternoon.

On Saturday evening, Jack Smith will be in the south of France as Catalans Dragons host Warrington Wolves with Marcus Griffiths officiating Salford Red Devils’ tie against Huddersfield Giants on the night.

Wind the clock forward to Sunday and Liam Moore will be at The Jungle as Castleford Tigers clash with Hull FC, with Joe Vella officiating York Knights’ home fixture against the London Broncos.

Here is the list in full:

Halifax Panthers v St Helens

19th May, KO: 19:45

M Com: P. Smith

Referee: A. Moore

Reserve Referee: M. Lynn

Touch Judge 1: L. Rush

Touch Judge 2: R. Cox

Video Referee: M. Griffiths

Reserve Touch Judge: B. Brocklehurst

Time Keeper: P. Taberner

Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Leopards

19th May, KO: 19:45

M Com: P. Crashley

Referee: B. Thaler

Reserve Referee: N. Bennett

Touch Judge 1: A. Smith

Touch Judge 2: N. Horton

In Goal: K. Moore

In Goal 2: G. Jones

Time Keeper: M. Hebblethwaite

Hull KR v Batley Bulldogs

19th May, KO: 20:00

M Com: T. Randerson

Referee: T. Grant

Reserve Referee: A. Sweet

Touch Judge 1: J. Vella

Touch Judge 2: D. Arnold

In Goal: S. Ellis

In Goal 2: T. Gibbs

Time Keeper: D. Milburn

Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

20th May, KO: 14:30

M Com: A. Brown

Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Referee: K. Moore

Touch Judge 1: J. Roberts

Touch Judge 2: W. Turley

Video Referee: T. Grant

Reserve Touch Judge: A. Belafonte

Time Keeper: A. Mills

Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves

20th May, KO: 18:00

M Com: V. Jenkins

Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Referee: N. Silvestre

Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer

Touch Judge 2: A. Pilkington

In Goal 2: G. Poumes

Time Keeper: P. Jenkins

Salford Red Devils v Huddersfield Giants

20th May, KO: 19:30

M Com: R. Safi

Referee: M. Griffiths

Reserve Referee: M. Lynn

Touch Judge 1: C. Worsley

Touch Judge 2: M. Craven

Video Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Touch Judge: T. Jones

Time Keeper: K. Leyland

York RLFC v London Broncos

21st May, KO: 15:00

Referee: J. Vella

Reserve Referee: T. Gibbs

Touch Judge 1: P. Marklove

Touch Judge 2: S. Jenkinson

In Goal: A. Billington

In Goal 2: G. Jones

Time Keeper: M. Hebblethwaite

Castleford Tigers v Hull FC

21st May, KO: 15:00

M Com: G. Kershaw

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: C. Hughes

Touch Judge 1: A. Moore

Touch Judge 2: C. Kendall

Video Referee: B. Thaler

Reserve Touch Judge: M. Mckelvey

Time Keeper: P. Hewitt