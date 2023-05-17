Challenge Cup refereeing appointments with Chris Kendall getting marquee tie

THE Challenge Cup is upon this weekend with a number of mouthwatering ties set to take place!
The action begins on Friday night when Halifax Panthers host St Helens at The Shay with Aaron Moore taking charge before Ben Thaler is at Belle Vue to officiate Wakefield Trinity’s home tie with Leigh Leopards.
Also on Friday night, Hull KR will take on the Batley Bulldogs as Tom Grant is the man-in-the-middle with Chris Kendall taking charge of Leeds Rhinos’ clash with Wigan Warriors on Saturday afternoon.
On Saturday evening, Jack Smith will be in the south of France as Catalans Dragons host Warrington Wolves with Marcus Griffiths officiating Salford Red Devils’ tie against Huddersfield Giants on the night.
Wind the clock forward to Sunday and Liam Moore will be at The Jungle as Castleford Tigers clash with Hull FC, with Joe Vella officiating York Knights’ home fixture against the London Broncos.
Here is the list in full:
Halifax Panthers v St Helens
19th May, KO: 19:45
M Com: P. Smith
Referee: A. Moore
Reserve Referee: M. Lynn
Touch Judge 1: L. Rush
Touch Judge 2: R. Cox
Video Referee: M. Griffiths
Reserve Touch Judge: B. Brocklehurst
Time Keeper: P. Taberner
Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Leopards
19th May, KO: 19:45
M Com: P. Crashley
Referee: B. Thaler
Reserve Referee: N. Bennett
Touch Judge 1: A. Smith
Touch Judge 2: N. Horton
In Goal: K. Moore
In Goal 2: G. Jones
Time Keeper: M. Hebblethwaite
Hull KR v Batley Bulldogs
19th May, KO: 20:00
M Com: T. Randerson
Referee: T. Grant
Reserve Referee: A. Sweet
Touch Judge 1: J. Vella
Touch Judge 2: D. Arnold
In Goal: S. Ellis
In Goal 2: T. Gibbs
Time Keeper: D. Milburn
Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors
20th May, KO: 14:30
M Com: A. Brown
Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Referee: K. Moore
Touch Judge 1: J. Roberts
Touch Judge 2: W. Turley
Video Referee: T. Grant
Reserve Touch Judge: A. Belafonte
Time Keeper: A. Mills
Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves
20th May, KO: 18:00
M Com: V. Jenkins
Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Referee: N. Silvestre
Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer
Touch Judge 2: A. Pilkington
In Goal 2: G. Poumes
Time Keeper: P. Jenkins
Salford Red Devils v Huddersfield Giants
20th May, KO: 19:30
M Com: R. Safi
Referee: M. Griffiths
Reserve Referee: M. Lynn
Touch Judge 1: C. Worsley
Touch Judge 2: M. Craven
Video Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Touch Judge: T. Jones
Time Keeper: K. Leyland
York RLFC v London Broncos
21st May, KO: 15:00
Referee: J. Vella
Reserve Referee: T. Gibbs
Touch Judge 1: P. Marklove
Touch Judge 2: S. Jenkinson
In Goal: A. Billington
In Goal 2: G. Jones
Time Keeper: M. Hebblethwaite
Castleford Tigers v Hull FC
21st May, KO: 15:00
M Com: G. Kershaw
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: C. Hughes
Touch Judge 1: A. Moore
Touch Judge 2: C. Kendall
Video Referee: B. Thaler
Reserve Touch Judge: M. Mckelvey
Time Keeper: P. Hewitt