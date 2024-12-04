Castleford Tigers make major off-field appointment with former Tour de France official

Castleford Tigers have announced former Tour de France Head of Media for Grand Départ and BWH Hotels Brand Director, Andy Denton, as new Head of Marketing, Media and Communications.

Denton has enjoyed a successful 20 year career in Marketing and Communications including being awarded an MBE for “vision and innovation” following the Covid-19 pandemic for turning hotels into hospitals to support the NHS and vulnerable people.

He has worked with global brands, including recently BWH Hotels, which has over 4000 properties worldwide where he was head of Brand, Content and Communications and created nationally significant campaigns to support the revenue performance of the group of independent hotels in Great Britain.

In 2014 he led the county’s bid to bring the Tour de France to Yorkshire and was the Grand Départ’s Head of Media, handling international, national and regional press relations as well as the teams and riders. Prior to those appointments he also worked for Manchester United and the Football League.

Martin Jepson, owner of Castleford Tigers, said: “We are delighted to been able to bring Andy into the team at Cas. He understands sport and the business of sport and we look forward to him driving our marketing efforts forwards and really taking us to the next level regarding our off the field performance in those areas. I’ve said that off the field was a priority, as well as on it, and we are pleased to have made Andy our first significant off-field signing.”

Andy Denton MBE said: “I met with Martin and I was impressed with the vision and ambition he had for the club. I am excited to be joining as this new chapter for Cas gets underway. I can’t wait to start driving the off-field ambition and results in our marketing, making a difference to fans and growing the club’s fan base and appeal. I promise to bring creativity and eyeballs to the brand!”

