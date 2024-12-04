Shortfall of over £400,000 predicted if Super League side doesn’t reach the Grand Final in 2025

A shortfall of over £400,000 is expected at the Catalans Dragons if the Super League club doesn’t reach the Grand Final in 2025.

That’s according to the club’s owner, Bernard Guasch, whose in-depth interview with French publication, L’Independant, revealed that sponsors and partners of the Dragons are still very much behind the club despite the lack of success in 2024.

Catalans finished outside the Super League play-offs for the first time in a number of years, with Guasch outspoken about the failings of the side during last season.

But, Guasch, who is the owner of a meat processing company, has continued to back head coach Steve McNamara with new players such as Nick Cotric, Luke Keary and Tevita Pangai Junior.

And these efforts in recruitment, according to Guasch, have satisfied sponsors and partners after a disappointing 2024 – but a Grand Final appearance is being targeted in order to avoid a gargantuan loss.

“Already, there is a shortfall of 500,000 euros (just over £414,000) if we do not go all the way like in 2021 and 2023,” Guasch told L’Independant.

“But I am confident, I think that last season is forgotten by the partners. They know that the years follow one another and are not the same.

“But I think that the name and the brand Dragons Catalans are well established. It is becoming more and more entrenched in the region.

“In any case, this is what emerges from the field. Everyone is aware of the effort we have made in terms of recruitment.

“The subscribers, partners and managers are really enthusiastic, and it feels good to hear and see it. These people want us to win.

“I am very surprised and very attached to these people who want to become new partners.”

The Dragons will also have to fund the travels of all Super League clubs and RFL officials making the trip to the Stade Gilbert Brutus in 2025.

