Castleford Tigers announce fourth Super League signing for 2025

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have announced their fourth signing for the 2025 Super League season.

That man is Papua New Guinea second-rower Jeremiah Simbiken, who League Express revealed last week had been in the sights of the Tigers following Danny McGuire’s appointment as head coach.

A Papua New Guinea native, the back-rower moved to Canberra when he was 11 years of age, spending time in the Raiders’ junior system but had limited opportunity in the New South Wales Cup competition because of the Covid-19 pandemic and contemplated walking away from the game.

However, in 2022, Simbiken earned a three-year development contract with the Dolphins, playing his rugby league side with their feeder side Redcliffe.

Now, the 6 ft 1, 15 stone back-rower will bolster the Castleford pack that has lost the likes of Elie El-Zakhem, Nixon Putt and Daniel Hindmarsh.

Simbiken is McGuire’s first signing as head coach following the arrival of Zac Cini, Daejarn Asi, Judah Rimbu and Kieran Hudson under previous boss Craig Lingard.

Danny Wilson, Director of Rugby at Castleford, said: “We have been tracking Jeremiah for a while. Danny McGuire wanted to bring in an exciting second-rower, he is a fan of his game, and so we like what he brings to our side – tries AND tackles. His tackle percentage rate was mid 90% last season and that gets Brett Delaney excited too!

He has great experience, it helps that he knows some of our lads already, so we look forward to getting him into camp, getting him up to speed with the new coaching approach we have in place and getting the best out of him in a Cas shirt.”

