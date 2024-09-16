Castleford Tigers make unique piece of history in away defeat at St Helens

CASTLEFORD TIGERS may have been demolished, 40-4, by St Helens on Friday night at the Totally Wicked Stadium, but they made a unique piece of history in the process.

With the West Yorkshire side heavily down on numbers, head coach Craig Lingard handed a debut to young forward Akim Matvejev, who has progressed through the Tigers’ ranks into the first-team.

Matvejev, who signed a two-year contract with Castleford earlier this season with the option of a third, is an Estonian national.

And in playing for the Tigers on Friday night, the 18-year-old became the first ever Estonian to play in Super League.

