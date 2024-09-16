Ex-Huddersfield and current Wakefield veteran Jermaine McGillvary reveals regret over turning down Super League move

FORMER Huddersfield Giants and current Wakefield Trinity veteran Jermaine McGillvary has revealed his regret over turning down a Super League move early in his career.

McGillvary, who will retire at the end of the 2024 Championship campaign, has made over 350 appearances during his career, with most of his 17 seasons coming with the Giants.

Alongside his 2013 success with Huddersfield when the West Yorkshire side won the League Leaders’ Shield, McGillvary has earned 21 caps for England and Great Britain.

But, the 36-year-old has conceded that his main regret was turning down a move to the Wigan Warriors earlier in his career when he instead stayed loyal to Huddersfield.

McGillvary was asked, on BBC Radio Leeds, if he had got everything out of his career that he had wanted to, with the veteran replying: “Probably not. But I don’t have too many regrets.

“There were probably a couple of moves I should have made when I was younger, but that’s all hindsight.

“Maybe with what happened to me at the back end (of his career), I should have done that.

“And I definitely would have won something as it was one of the big clubs: Wigan. They were the club I should have joined when I was younger.

“But it’s all hindsight now. I’ve enjoyed my time and all my team-mates throughout different eras at Huddersfield, and this set of mad men at Wakefield. I’ve enjoyed it.”

