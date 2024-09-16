Super League boss threatens to ‘move people on’ if players “can’t find the motivation to play professional rugby”

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS head coach Luke Robinson has not held back in discussing the futures of some of his Super League players.

Robinson was appointed as head coach of the Giants earlier this month following an interim period, but he is keen to make sure that he has players at his disposal that want to play for Huddersfield in Super League.

During his pre-match press conference ahead of side’s fixture over the weekend, Robinson said: “If you can’t find the motivation to play professional rugby at Super League level, then I’ve got the wrong players and they will be getting moved on.

“It’s not what I’m about, it’s not what the club should be about.

“Every time you enter that field, I’ve used this analogy numerous times, you go back in time and ask yourself as a seven, eight-year-old, nine-year-old kid that you have an opportunity to play against one of the best teams in Super League at this current time, to play Super League for Huddersfield Giants and you can’t find the motivation to put your to play Super League for Huddersfield Giants.

“Then if you can’t find the motivation to put your best foot forward for yourself, for your family, for your teammates and for the club and for the fans, then you’re in the wrong profession and you’re definitely at the wrong club.”

