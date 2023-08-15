Key Catalans Dragons chief set for surprise Super League exit after agreeing move

KEY Catalans Dragons chief Neil McIlroy will be leaving the Super League club at the end of the season after agreeing a surprise move – just 12 months after joining the French side.

McIlroy, who is Catalans’ sporting director, has proved to be a big hit at the Stade Gilbert Brutus since taking the role upon his exit from rugby union side ASM Clermont.

The native Scotsman, however, will be returning to the 15-man code for 2024 and beyond having signed a deal with Montpellier, L’Independant has revealed.

Upon the news, McIlroy has told the French publication: “It was quite a difficult decision, even after only 12 months at the club.

“I really appreciate this group of players, the staff, the administrative staff, the supporters and now, rugby league.

“Sometimes in life, a professional opportunity presents itself and you have to seize it, but I didn’t think it would happen so quickly when Montpellier contacted me.

“I will leave in October with a feeling of unfinished work necessarily, and some unfinished projects, but, like everyone at the club, I am focused on the common objective for October 14th.”

That common objective of October 14th is of course the Super League Grand Final with the Dragons well poised for another tilt at Old Trafford following another stellar season in the northern hemisphere’s top flight.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.