Castleford Tigers man set to make long-awaited return whilst winger ruled out with hamstring issue

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Craig Lingard will hand a debut to Dan Hindmarsh, whilst Jason Qareqare has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Lingard revealed that Fletcher Rooney will start on the wing and go up against Leigh Leopards’ Josh Charnley, with the Castleford boss also naming young halfback Jensen Windley as 18th man.

“Fletcher Rooney will play,” Lingard said. “Jason Qareqare pulled out this morning with a hamstring twinge so Fletch will be on that right wing.

“Dan Hindmarsh will come on to the bench and Jensen Windley will be 18th man which will give him the chance to be in the matchday squad in case anyone comes in.”

Lingard has also revealed Liam Horne’s replacement after the PNG international received a one-match ban.

“Liam is a blow he has been our energy source at the start of a game. He has been doing long minutes for us, he gives us something different with his aggression but he has been on the wrong side of that this week

“Fortunately it’s only a one-game ban so he will be back next week.

“George Lawler will start at 9 to keep Cain on the bench. He has been good coming off the bench when the game is more loose.”

Sam Hall, will, however, be ruled out.

“Sam Hall missed a few weeks due to a shoulder injury and he got a stinger in the Salford game on his opposite shoulder and he still hasn’t got his strength back.”

