Melbourne Storm star Reimis Smith set for Super League move following immediate release

MELBOURNE STORM star Reimis Smith is set for a move to Super League following his immediate release from the NRL club.

Smith initially signed at the Storm from the Canterbury Bulldogs in late 2020, plying his trade with Melbourne for four seasons.

During that time, the centre has played 69 games for the club including four NRL Finals which has included two preliminary finals in 2021 and 2023.

Storm Director of Football , Frank Ponissi, said this about Smith upon his release: “We wish Reimis all the very best with his ongoing career going forward and we thank both he and his partner Bronti for their wonderful contribution at our club, and we wish them all the best for their next adventure in their lives.”

