St Helens boss Paul Wellens gives damning Jack Welsby diagnosis

ST HELENS head coach Paul Wellens has given a damning diagnosis of star fullback Jack Welsby.

Welsby limped off during the opening exchanges of Saints’ hammering away at Leigh Leopards

“He has got a hamstring tendon injury which means he will be out for about eight weeks,” Wellens said.

“It’s a significant blow. It’s obviously disappointing for us and more so for him. He is a player that would love to be playing but the situation is what it is.

“Jack needs to work hard now for his rehab in order to come back towards the end of the year and we have to adapt as a team.”

