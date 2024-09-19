Warrington Wolves sign up two forwards as Sam Burgess shapes 2024 Super League squad

WARRINGTON WOLVES have handed new contracts to two young, exciting forwards Max Wood and Tom Whitehead.

Wood has signed a three-year contract extension with a club option for a further year. The 20-year-old prop has impressed since joining from Wigan Warriors in the off-season and has made 11 appearances to date.

Whitehead has agreed a further two years with an additional 12-month club option. The 21-year-old made his first team debut in 2022 against Salford Red Devils having progressed through the club’s Academy system. H

He has made eight first team appearances to date and scored his first senior try earlier this season against Leeds Rhinos whilst also developing his game with loan spells at Widnes Vikings and North Wales Crusaders.

Warrington Wolves head coach Sam Burgess said: “It’s great to keep two young players with big potentials around for the next few years.

“Tom [Whitehead] is a fantastic young player with a smart rugby brain who is going to continue growing his game in the years to come.

“Max [Wood] has been a great story this year having come in on trial in pre-season last November. He got himself into great shape and has applied himself really well. He’s shown what he can do on the field and is a great character to have around the place.”

