Newcastle Knights starlet Ryan Rivett makes Championship move

NEWCASTLE KNIGHTS starlet Ryan Rivett has signed for Toulouse Olympique.

Last month, League Express revealed that the 22-year-old had been offered to Super League clubs as agents began to take advantage of the new visa rules.

The news rule state that players who are aged 24 or under who have played in the NSW or Queensland Cup competitions can obtain visas to play in the UK – and thus make the move to the northern hemisphere.

The 22-year-old is a halfback by trade and debuted for Newcastle against The Dolphins in Round 3 of the 2023 NRL season, but did make eight appearances for the Knights’ reserve grade in the New South Wales Cup.

Now he will help Toulouse try and earn promotion to Super League.

Rivett said: “I am very enthusiastic about joining Toulouse Olympique for the 2024 season and beyond. I can’t wait to meet the staff, players and supporters. See you soon during a match!”

Toulouse head coach Sylvain Houles, who has spent most of the off-season trying to replace ex-halfback Josh Ralph, said: “We are very happy to have signed Ryan.

“He is a young athletic player, with an excellent kicking game, a playmaker who makes good choices with great accuracy in his selection of passes.”

