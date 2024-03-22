Castleford Tigers overcome significant stadium hurdle as further plans released for capacity and training ground

CASTLEFORD TIGERS’ pursuit of a redeveloped Jungle is one more step along the way with the plans not being called in by the Secretary of State.

As is customary throughout council regions, planning permissions must go to the Secretary of State before being finalised, with the latter sometimes choosing to ‘call them in’ in order to reassess the proposals.

However, the proposal to redevelop Castleford’s stadium has successfully passed that point with Wakefield Council now updating the plans on their website with more concrete information.

For example, a blueprint of the plans shows that the training pitch situated outside of the ground behind the Main Stand will become a 4G pitch with four new floodlights.

As well as this, the capacity for the much-changed Jungle will be 10,363 instead of the current capacity of 12,000 – although health and safety has reduced that capacity in recent seasons to less than 11,000.

The East Stand will have capacity for 2218 fans, the Wheldon Road End will hold 2780 fans, the Princess Street Stand will be able to fit in 3051 and the Railway End will bring in 2314 supporters.

It is the latest green light in a series of good news articles on the Tigers’ redevelopment plans, and, with new investor Martin Jepson on board, the future is definitely looking a lot rosier for the West Yorkshire club.

