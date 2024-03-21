Championship stars could face five-match bans for “questioning integrity of match official” and head contact

CHAMPIONSHIP stars Brad Walker (Barrow Raiders) and Nikau Williams (York Knights) could face five-match bans.

Walker has been charged with a Grade E Questioning Integrity of Match Official whilst Williams has been slapped with a Grade E Head Contact charge.

If both found guilty an Operational Rules Tribunal, Walker and Williams could face up to five games on the sideline, with a Grade E charge carrying a potential three to five match suspension.

Following the opening rounds of Betfred Championship, Betfred League One and Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup fixtures, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

Jorge Taufua (Bradford Bulls) – Grade C Head Contact – 2 Match Penalty Notice (Higher end of the Grade)

Yusuf Aydin (Featherstone Rovers) – Grade B Striking – £125 Fine

Jacob Fairbank (Halifax Panthers) – Grade B Striking – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Jackson Walker (Dewsbury Rams) – Grade C Head Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Brad Walker (Barrow Raiders) – Grade E Questioning Integrity of Match Official – Refer to Tribunal

Nikau Williams (York Knights) – Grade E Head Contact – Refer to Tribunal

Ellie Parkin (Bradford Bulls Women) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £50 Fine

Nicole Barrett (Warrington Wolves Women) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £50 Fine

