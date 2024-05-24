Castleford Tigers overseas recruit facing race against time for new Super League contract

CASTLEFORD TIGERS overseas recruit Charbel Tasipale is facing a race against time to prove himself for a new Super League contract at the club, League Express can reveal.

The Lebanese international joined the West Yorkshire club towards the back end of the 2023 Super League season, helping the Tigers secure their top flight status for 2024.

However, Tasipale has been in and out of the side due to injury this season, and, with the club holding the option over offering the back-rower another deal, the 24-year-old is facing an uncertain future at The Jungle.

As things stand, Castleford currently have just one quota spot available for 2025 – if, of course, the club don’t offer Tex Hoy a new deal – but Tasipale’s exit would free up a spot that could be better utilised elsewhere, especially with the Tigers already having Alex Mellor and Elie El-Zakhem out wide.

Meanwhile, fellow overseas recruit, Liam Horne, is expected to sign a new deal at The Jungle after impressing in the year he has been in the UK so far.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast