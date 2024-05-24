Rohan Smith responds to speculation on Super League clubs chasing Leeds Rhinos winger

ROHAN SMITH has confirmed that he wants to keep Luis Roberts at Leeds Rhinos, despite other Super League clubs being linked with a move for the winger.

Roberts, who joined the Rhinos ahead of the 2023 Super League season from Leigh, has gone on to make over 20 appearances for Leeds and has found some form in recent weeks.

The 22-year-old has, however, been linked with a move away from the West Yorkshire club, with rival Super League clubs reportedly swirling around the fair-haired flyer.

For Smith, the club has engaged in conversations with Roberts about potentially extending his contract at Headingley, but nothing is clear cut as of yet – and Smith hasn’t put a timeline on negotiations either.

“There’s no finish line with contract negotiations, not very often are they super straight forward anymore. There are always options or complications.

“We have had chats with Luis and they are ongoing as we have had with certain other players. I’ve strived to bring in players that can develop and Luis has developed over his time at the club.

“So, he is certainly someone I could see staying here and continuing his development.”

