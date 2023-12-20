Castleford Tigers owner Ian Fulton rejects that he has taken money out of the Super League club

CASTLEFORD TIGERS are in a transitional period both on and off the field.

After a hugely disappointing 2023 Super League season in which the club finished second bottom on the ladder, there is a new coaching and playing staff on board at The Jungle.

There is also change afoot off the field too with local businessman Martin Jepson becoming a 32% shareholder of the club alongside the long-serving Ian and Janet Fulton.

The Fultons have been in charge of Castleford since the 1990s with Ian’s father and mother, Jack and Bridie, bankrolling the club through two relegations and financial turbulence.

Now Ian has spoken on the financial situation at the club and explained what is happening with interest on the stadium.

“I’ve never taken money out, I know there has been people picking up on the interest. The interest has been shown on the accounts for the last eight years and it has been an accrued amount so every year that interest has increased – I’ve never taken any of it, it has been shown for an accounting purpose,” Fulton told The COYFCast podcast.

“As of 30 November, the interest amount will have been written off – not written off because I’ve taken it but written off out of the accounts. It all helps the balance sheet.

“As for taking money out myself or my sister, we have never taken money out or never taken out the accrued interest but that has been removed from the accounts and won’t be going back on.

“All this information is public knowledge, partly it’s our own fault because we’ve never dispelled rumours but if you reply to every rumour you wouldn’t do anything else.

“I can categorically state we have never taken anything out of it and have no intention of doing so.”

