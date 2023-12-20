Ex-Wakefield, Bradford and Widnes boss John Kear to retire as a rugby league head coach

FORMER Wakefield Trinity, Bradford Bulls and Widnes Vikings boss John Kear will be retiring as a domestic rugby league head coach.

Kear has been out of the game as a head coach since parting ways with Widnes earlier this season and though he was linked to various vacancies in the sport such as Wakefield and Castleford Tigers, he has chosen to remain out of the firing line.

Now, the 69-year-old will no longer be a head coach in the domestic game – though he will still be the Wales national head coach.

“This is the first pre-season I have had off since the 1990s so I’m really enjoying it,” Kear told League Express.

“What it has done, it has brought home to me that it has given me time and allowed me to enjoy my family, enjoy walking the dog and enjoy my hobbies.

“So as far as I’m concerned, as I feel at the minute, I won’t be looking for any permanent head coaching roles in the foreseeable future.

“If there is a club that comes and wants me to do like a Neil Warnock-type thing and would I help them out or with a consultancy or different role I would be interested in that.

“I don’t want to be a permanent head coach with a long-term viewpoint. You could say it is retirement.

“I’l still be involved in the game, I still intend to coach Wales because that is a short-term block of games. It is quite intense but it isn’t a tough 24/7, 365 days a year commitment.

“I still intend to do my punditry work so I am open to do more of that. When you’re the head coach of a club, it is 24/7, 365 days of the year and it has been very pleasant the last few months not having to commit yourself like that.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.