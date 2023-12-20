Catalans Dragons’ hefty fine activated following breaches of RFL’s Operational Rules

CATALANS DRAGONS have accepted an agreed decision after being charged with breaches of the RFL’s Operational Rules following their Betfred Super League Semi Final against St Helens at Stade Gilbert Brutus in October.

The Dragons have had a suspended fine from 2022 of £12,500 activated – although £5,000 of the fine remains suspended.

In addition, the club has been required to provide a plan for the 2024 season detailing how they will ensure the safety of opposition teams, staff, directors and supporters, in addition to the match officials – and have already begun working with RFL officials.

The agreed decision takes into account the Dragons’ full co-operation with the RFL’s Compliance investigation, and the fact that the pitch invasion which followed the St Helens game was celebratory in nature.

However the club accepted there was still an element of danger, and they were found to have breached Operational Rules B1:7, B1:8 and C2:6.

